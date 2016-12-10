SPD honors longtime officer

The Starkville Police Department spent Friday afternoon honoring Sgt. Andy Fultz, after the longtime officer announced his retirement earlier this year.

Fultz spent 35 years with the department, and held multiple positions with SPD.

He worked as a patrol officer, investigator, DARE officer, supply officer and most recently in special operations, according to SPD Public Information Officer Brandon Lovelady. During his service, he attended multiple training sessions and seminars over his 35 years in the department, earning multiple certifications.

Fultz was honored Friday afternoon at a ceremony at The Grill.

"Thank you for your service to our community," Lovelady said through the department's Facebook page following the ceremony.

On social media, a post honoring his retirement saw over 75 well-wishers comment on the department's Facebook page, with some recalling fond memories with the decorated officer.

He also serves on Starkville's Municipal Airport Board as board president, and is currently on the board until December 31, 2017, according to the city's website.