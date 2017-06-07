SPD brings additional charges against auto burglary suspect

The Starkville Police Department on Monday served felony warrants on 24-year-old Nicholas Monroe, of Starkville, who was arrested on auto burglary charges last week.

SPD served Monroe on Monday with two counts of felony possession of a weapon by a felon, with bond set at $25,000 per charge.

Monroe is currently in the Oktibbeha County Jail after being arrested last Friday for an auto burglary incident that occurred at the No Way Jose restaurant on Highway 12 across the street from Vowell’s Marketplace.

Monroe appeared in Starkville Municipal Court on Monday.