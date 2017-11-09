SPD arrests two in connection with auto burglaries

Two people were arrested and charged on Thursday in connection with multiple auto burglaries in the city limits.

The Starkville Police Department arrested 22-year-old Demonta Ward, of Starkville, and a juvenile suspect on Thursday.

Ward was charged with three counts of auto burglary and one count of grand larceny, motor vehicle.

SPD Public Information Office Brandon Lovelady said they are mutually charged with occurred at an apartment complex on Locksley Way. The other auto burglary and grand larceny Ward is accused of occurred on South Nash Street.

Ward was transported to the Oktibbeha County Jail with bond set at $25,000. He had an initial appearance in Starkville Municipal Court on Thursday.

The juvenile was charged with two count of auto burglary and will be processed through youth court.