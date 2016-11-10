SPD appeals for information on KKK recruiting pamphlet

After multiple reports circulated of photographed, Ku Klux Klan pamphlets on social media, Starkville police are asking the public to reach out with any relevant information on the recruiting brochures.

SPD has not received any physical copies of the pamphlets, and asked anyone with information on the flyers to call SPD at 662-323-4131, or the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

Authorities have fielded multiple inquires regarding the recruiting pamphlets.

"Racial hatred should not be tolerated in this community," said Oktibbeha County NAACP president Chris Taylor. "But as it relates to this particular incident, I have no comment because I need more credible information than what is going around on social media."