Soup's On: Restaurant Tyler to host cook-off

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership's SOUPer Bowl will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Upstairs at Restaurant Tyler.

Local restaurants will compete with their best soup recipes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jennifer Prather, the events and projects coordinator and community market manager at the GSDP, said tickets are being sold now for $15, and will be sold day-of for $20 at the door. If a can of soup is donated at the door, $5 will be taken off day-of ticket purchase, and the can of food will be donated to a local food pantry.

"There is not a certain specification, as far as what soup," Prather said. "We just ask that the restaurants be creative, and do something that is not on their everyday menu."

On Friday, 10 of the restaurants posted their choice of soup to create and enter into the competition. The menu for the competition can be found on starkville.org.

Prather said any funds that are generated are reinvested back into the downtown area

"Starkville Main Street's goal is to create an inviting area in the extended downtown area, which is not just Main Street, and we do things like beautification goals, and lobbying for businesses and retail spaces that are in the area,” Prather said.