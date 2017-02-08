Solid senior: Jones has been force in middle for SHS girls

Kelsey Jones recalls being in the ninth grade at Starkville High School and watching senior night.

On Tuesday night, Jones was the one being honored as the lone senior Lady Yellowjacket took the home court for the final time in the regular season.

Jones made her presence felt with 16 points and led SHS to a 60-28 win over Provine.

"This game meant a lot to me with me being the only senior," Jones said. "I stepped up and I was a leader. I love for my teammates to follow me. The last home game is emotional, but I have to grow with it and move on to the next level."Jones has put in four solid years for head coach Kristie Williams and the Lady Jackets.

Opponents have found it difficult to deal with Jones inside, who has been selected as a Dandy Dozen member for two-straight years.

Williams is happy to say she has been Jones' coach at SHS.

"Kelsey has done a beautiful job and I'm really proud of her efforts she has presented to us throughout her four years," Williams said. "She has grown to be a fantastic basketball player. That's a testament to her hard work. I'm looking forward to the rest of the ride that we have for the rest of the season."

Jones was active early for the Lady Jackets in the game against the Lady Rams.

Starkville established a 28-6 lead after the first quarter and Jones was responsible for eight of those points.

"She was open and kept getting the ball easily around the rim," Williams said. "That's what we want. We want her to be able to score as easily as she can and to always look for the big shots. Down the stretch, we are looking for big things from her as we continue with our season."

Jones was not alone as guards Jariyah Covington and Tabreea Gandy were also getting their points.

Covington and Gandy combined for 24 points and 12 each as the Lady Jackets held a 41-14 advantage at halftime. They finished the game with 14 points each.

Starkville finishes the regular season on Friday at Aberdeen before competing at the Class 6A, Region 3 Tournament at Callaway next week.