Solid baseball year for Volunteers

There was much to like about coach Brooks Roberts' first Starkville Academy baseball team, but he still had some work to do to get the Volunteers where they wanted to be.

After Jarrod Parks left Starkville Academy for an assistant head coaching job at Mississippi Delta Community College, Roberts stepped in after several years on staff at SA. The Vols had lost two of their best players in Starkville Daily News Player of the Year Caleb Griffin on the mound and Colt Chrestman in the field and at the plate.

Returning was All-Area athletes Carter Roach and Codie Futral as well as first baseman Dillon Carrell and standout pitcher Landen Rogers. The group of seniors were big in helping Roberts navigate through year one.

“They were big on the field but also big off the field,” Roberts said of his seniors. “Landen and Alex Jones helped hold everything together when the others were playing soccer or basketball. We feel good about things trusting those guys and they did a great job helping us this year.”

The year began with four losses in the first six games as several starters were helping both the soccer and basketball teams work through the playoffs and compete for a state championship. That was never used as an excuse for Roberts and his team as the players knew the drill.

Starkville Academy, like many other schools in the MAIS, has many players playing multiple sports. Roberts is a big fan of SA competing for championships in whatever the Vols do so he waited for his guys to return. He knew the players would be close to ready when they were back on the field, though, and SA would be a different team.

“Being in private school my whole life, you know you share athletes with different sports and our coaches at Starkville Academy do a great job of getting behind that,” Roberts said. “When it’s football season, guys are getting jump shots in to prepare for basketball sometimes and when it’s basketball season, we have guys in the cage in their down time getting hits.”

When Futral, Roach, Carrell and others returned, the Vols were back on track. They finished the regular season 9-8 and were 7-2 in 2-AAA play as they brought home another district championship trophy. They also earned themselves a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

Though Columbia Academy ended the Vols’ season last week in a two-game series,

Roberts saw his team fight to the very end. SA was trailing 8-0 in the final inning with two outs on the board before scoring four-straight runs and giving themselves a chance to come back.

The year itself as well as that game told Roberts all he needed to know about his team.

“(This season) was fun," Roberts said. "It had its ups and downs, but I learned a lot and the guys learned a lot. I’m very excited about next season. We have a really good group of sophomores and the junior high guys are very talented.

“We’re obviously going to have to fill some spots. Codie Futral has played right field for four or five years and we’ll have to find his replacement, but that’s what’s fun about it. Every few years you have a brand new team. We’re looking forward to the challenges.”

Roberts isn't done coaching some of his outgoing seniors. The first-time head coach and District 2 Coach of the Year was selected as an assistant in the MAIS All-Star game on May 26. Coming with him to that game will be Rogers, Roach and Carrell. Futral was selected as an alternate for the game.