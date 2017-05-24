SOCSD Superintendents’ start, leave dates changed

The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District will be seeing some of its new administration earlier than planned.

Following a special called meeting, Superintendent Lewis Holloway will be leaving earlier than expected and new Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Christy Maudling will start earlier. Both votes were 4-0, with Assistant Secretary Melissa Luckett absent.

School Board President Keith Coble also told the SDN that incoming Superintendent Eddie Peasant would come into the district on June 1 rather than July 1 as previously planned, due to it being written into his contract.

Coble said the changes were made to have more input from the new administration during the budgeting process, which will take place in June.

“That’s the biggest single reason,” Coble said. “Otherwise, it’s not going to be their budget.”

Coble also said the earlier start dates would give the new administrators more time to gain district knowledge and prepare for the upcoming school year.

Holloway will stay until the June 13 School Board meeting instead of his original June 30 last day.

“This will reduce the overlap between the two, rather than having two superintendents for a longer period of time, but we’re going to have a couple of weeks of overlap between the two of them, so that they can share knowledge,” Coble said.

Coble added that the transition was going smoothly.