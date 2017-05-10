SOCSD: Partnership School project $700K over budget

Dirt work for the planned Starkville/ Mississippi State University Partnership School will come in at $700,000 over budget, mainly due to the university’s decision to reroute the drive for the school.

The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve the lowest bid for dirt work at $2,493,903 from Cademy Contracting, LLC, based in Tremont. Other bids included: Burns Dirt Construction at $2,665,000, Joe McGee Construction at 3,199,950. 46, Malouf Construction at 3,612,345 and Tanner Construction at $3,960,000.

Cademy Contracting has done some work in Starkville and Oktibbeha County, including projects at the Oktibbeha County Lake and MSU campus.

“We wish that was $700,000 less, but it is what it is, and it’s another step forward,” said School Board President Keith Coble.

Groundbreaking for the Partnership School is scheduled for May 17 at 10 a.m.

The $27.5 million Partnership School project is a joint project of the district, MSU and the state of Mississippi, with the district contributing $15.5 million, the state contributing $10 million and the university contributing $5 million. MSU will also provide the land for the project at the intersection of Highway 182 and George Perry Boulevard. Completion is scheduled for October 2018.

The school will house all of the district’s sixth and seventh graders, as well as serving as a laboratory for the MSU College of Education.

Other measures unanimously approved by the board included:

• A coordinated STEM program proposed by MSU Assistant Extension Professor Jessica Tegt in the amount of $77,000.

• A bid from Copper Top Sheet Metal in the amount of $131,400 for re-roofing, roof repairs and roof restoration at the Rosa Stewart Building at Armstrong Middle School.

• Approval of a bid from Ralph McKnight and Son Construction in the amount of $306,600 for new tennis courts at Starkville High School

• Approval of BSN Sports “All School Deal,” for the purchase and supply of athletic apparel and equipment for use by the district and its sports teams.

• Approval to hire six student workers for the summer from June 5 to July 21 to help with painting classrooms and moving equipment and furniture. Cost to district based on hourly rate of $7.25 will be $13,208.06.

The next school board meeting is scheduled for June 13 at 6 p.m. in the Greensboro Center.