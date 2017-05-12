SOCSD OKs new STEM program

Starting next year, the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District will have a new comprehensive STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) program.

The Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved the Mississippi Next program following a presentation by Mississippi State University Extension Professor and STEM educator Jessica Tegt.

Mississippi Next was formed in 2015 by a group of educators, community partners, students and scientists to encompass existing STEM programs and strategically plan for partnerships in STEM fields and advancement into new areas. The program will cost $77,000 total for its first year, with $50,000 going to half of the director’s salary, $15,000 going to half of the instructor’s salary, $6.000 going to a part-time assistant and $6,000 for transportation costs. Tegt will serve as the program’s director, and the other half of her and the instructor’s salaries will be covered by MSU.

“We have an enormous wealth of knowledge and diversity in our school district as far as our students go,” Tegt said. “We want to take that to the next level.”

Tegt added that the five science programs already in place by the district: the YES! (Youth Environmental Science) program, Starkville Science Club, Science Olympiad, Reading Is In Our Nature and YES! summer camps would stay in place.

Tegt cited data showing a 23.8 increase in fifth grade state science test scores at Henderson Ward Stewart Elementary between 2012 and 2014, the two years since YES! began and the fifth year of science club, as well as increased STEM career opportunities in Mississippi as examples of success which highlights a need for increased STEM opportunities.

The Mississippi Next program will add reading, arts and sustainability to the program, expanding the five current STEM programs to include improvements and opportunities such as integration of new Mississippi science standards, unmanned aerial systems programs, industry internships, field trip opportunities and collaboration with the planned MSU/SOCSD Partnership School. Education and development opportunities for teachers will also be available.

“This is a partial immersion program, so I don’t want anybody to get too worried that we’re going to be jumping in with both feet into uncharted territory that we’re not quite ready for,” Tegt said.

Before the board voted, Superintendent Lewis Holloway voiced support of the program, but reminded board members that it was $20,000 more than the cost of the current science programs.

Incoming Superintendent Eddie Peasant also voiced his support.

“They’re obviously picking it up in science, based on those improvements in the scores, teaching the kids how to use those same skills in those other areas, it’s just a really good time for that,” Peasant said.