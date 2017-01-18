SOCSB approves Jones hiring as SHS football coach

It was a decision that wasn't taken lightly.

For a program with six state championship trophies in the case, the subject of a football coach was expected to be taken seriously.

Chris Jones was approved by the Starkville Oktibbeha County School District Board on Wednesday to become the next coach of the Yellowjackets.

The last two hires worked out pretty well as both Jamie Mitchell and Ricky Woods delivered state championships.

Now it's Jones' turn.

