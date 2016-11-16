Smoothie King coming to Starkville

Starkville could get a new Smoothie King on Highway 12 West, near Cole Street and Louisville Street.

Preliminary application plans were presented to city planning staff last week, and show a drive-thru store for the smoothie and beverage location.

A current property on Highway 12 West would be removed, and the Smoothie King would be built in the home's place.

The beverage retailer has over 600 locations across the country, and offers a range of wellness, fitness and slim blends. Beverages include various fruits, vegetables and assorted supplements. Smoothies can also include protein and nuts.

It is unclear when the store might open, and no construction information was included in the preliminary application.