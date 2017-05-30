Smith on Sports: Unexpected can happen in postseason

Oregon State has an outstanding record at 49-4, but I have a hard time believing it is the best college baseball team in the country.

That will be determined over the next few weeks.

The Beavers may very well become the national champions when the final game of the College World Series is played in Omaha, Nebraska, in June.

However, Coastal Carolina proved last season that the team at the top of the polls in May doesn't necessarily take home the national title. Someone could come out of nowhere to claim the prize.

The NCAA Tournament begins this weekend at 16 different regional sites across the country and there are 64 squads that feel it can make a run and do something special.

Oregon State is the No. 1 national seed and much deserved. The Beavers have enjoyed an outstanding season to this point.

With North Carolina, Florida, LSU, Texas Tech, TCU, Louisville and Stanford joining Oregon State as national seeds, any one of them are good enough to land in Omaha after regional and super regional play has concluded.

LSU and Texas Tech both paid a visit to Mississippi State's Dudy Noble Field during the season. Both are impressive teams, but the Tigers seem to have everything it takes right now to become a national champion.

When you consider LSU's pitching staff of Alex Lange, Jared Poche' and Eric Walker, those are three solid starters that can shut down any offense. The Tigers are going to be very difficult to beat.

The LSU Regional is paired with the winner of the Hattiesburg Regional for a super regional. Hattiesburg is where MSU, Southern Miss, South Alabama an Illinois-Chicago will be battling it out this weekend.

The Bulldogs enter regional play after going 2-2 in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, last week. MSU faces a tough regional field in Hattiesburg and it will be tough to maneuver through that, but it will be nothing like what it saw in Hoover.

Now that the Bulldogs won't see another SEC team, unless they meet up against LSU in a super regional, they should have a chance to advance.

The key for MSU, and it was the same for the SEC Tournament, is to key some quality outings from its pitching staff.

The Bulldogs seem to have set a starting rotation now with Konnor Pilkington, Denver McQuary, Cole Gordon and Jacob Billingsley. That could change, but those hurlers kept MSU in games at the SEC Tournament.

The question mark for the Bulldogs continues to be middle relief. If they have to go to the bullpen early, who comes out to give a solid effort.

Offensively, State can take some pressure off the pitching staff by getting the bats going and scoring runs.

The Bulldogs can advance, but it won't be easy.

It will be a tough regional to win in Hattiesburg this week with two teams in the field that have already beaten MSU at least once this season.

Danny P. Smith is sports editor and columnist for the Starkville Daily News. The opinions in this column are his and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Daily News or its staff.