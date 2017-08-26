Smith on Sports: SHS-West Point biggest rivalry

Some rivalries are just bigger and mean more than others.

For the Starkville Yellowjackets, they see many rivals during the course of the football season.

Starkville has started the last few seasons with a pretty good game against Class 4A Noxubee County and that series has taken on a new meaning now that Chris Jones, a former Tiger from Macon, has taken over as the coach of the Jackets.

On Friday, SHS was able to keep the Little Egg Bowl trophy after defeating Oxford 28-21 in double overtime. Just because the game is a smaller version of the Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss with a trophy at stake makes it a big deal to fans of the Jackets and the Chargers.

Starkville also gets Columbus back on the schedule this season and those two schools are located in the Golden Triangle and are only separated by about 25 miles down Highway 82. The Jackets and the Falcons will play on Sept. 8 in Starkville.

Before the SHS-Columbus clash, the Jackets have one more rival to contend with this week.

Starkville will make the trip into Clay County to face the defending Class 5A State champion West Point Green Wave.

West Point is the biggest rival on the Jacket schedule right now. Louisville has been a big game for Starkville too over the years, but right now the Wildcats and Jackets do not play each other during the regular season. That may change soon, but even when SHS sees Louisville again, nothing matches what the Jackets have in a rival with the Green Wave – not Noxubee County, not Oxford, not Columbus – nobody.

Starkville and West Point always has good football teams and usually contend for state championships in its respective classifications. The Jackets and Green Wave are a good matchup no matter what type of season one or the other is having.

Either can win in any year under any circumstance. Take last year for example, West Point may have won the state title, but its only loss came at the hands of, you guessed it, a Starkville team that didn’t even make the playoffs. Do you think the Green Wave feel like they have a score to settle on Friday night?

Both squads enter this week’s matchup with 2-0 records and the winner could see the momentum springboard into its division schedule and the postseason.

The Jackets are talented, especially on the defensive side of the football. West Point has Marcus Murphy, who will try to expose the SHS defense with his playmaking ability.

Once again the game of the week for the Starkville Daily News coverage area will involve the Jackets, but if ever an encounter that deserves to be labeled as such, it’s Starkville-West Point.

It should be fun this week.

Danny P. Smith is the sports editor and columnist for The Starkville Daily News. The opinions in this column are his and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SDN or its staff.