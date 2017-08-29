Smith on Sports: SA, SHS see more challenges ahead

Challenges keep coming for the Starkville Yellowjackets and Starkville Academy Volunteers early in the football season.

No one can say that the Jackets and Vols have chosen a cream puff schedule before they start division play in about three weeks.

This week is no exception as SHS and SA both play state champions from last season.

In fact, the Vols will be seeing their second defending state champ in three weeks.

Starkville Academy opened the season against Lamar School, which won the AAAA State title last year. The Vols put up over 40 points and defeated the Raiders 43-21.

After handling French Camp 38-7 last week, Starkville Academy meets its second state champion in a short amount of time. The Vols make the trip over into the Delta Friday night to play defending AAA champ Indianola Academy.

Indianola Academy won the trophy by knocking off Adams County Christian Academy 42-7. Adams Christian is the team that eliminated Starkville Academy from the playoffs last season.

No doubt this will be another test for the Vols because the Colonels of coach Tommy Nester are performing well once again. In the first two weeks of the season, Indianola Academy has scored at least 40 points with victories over Pillow Academy 41-14 and St. Joseph of Madison 40-28.

As far as the Jackets are concerned, there will be no tougher opponent found than what they are about to run into just 20 miles away in Clay County Friday night.

A top five battle in Mississippi will take place when Starkville travels to defending Class 5A State champion West Point. The Green Wave is ranked No. 2 overall, while the Jackets are No. 4 in the Mississippi Prep Polls released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Both squads are undefeated at 2-0 and they are rivals, so that should make for quite a clash of traditional powers.

Hopefully the weather will cooperate because this game deserves to be played on a dry surface or at least one that doesn't turn into a mud bowl.

Like Starkville Academy, SHS has been battle-tested after two weeks. The Jackets handled Noxubee County 43-3 in the first week, then had to scramble for a 28-21 win in double overtime against Oxford. Starkville has some problems with turnovers that kept it from putting the game away in the first half.

The Jackets can't afford miscues at West Point. If the conditions are bad, that could be a huge factor in SHS holding onto the football. Giving the Green Wave gifts will not be a good recipe in defeating them.

What an opportunity though for the city of Starkville Friday night.

If the Vols can go pull off a victory at Indianola Academy and the Jackets can do the same at West Point, fans will have a good reason to feel really good about their football here.

