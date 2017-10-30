Smith on Sports: Mullen continues to use word 'happy' about being at State

All we can go on is what the man says at this point.

Once again Mississippi State head football coach Dan Mullen was asked about a job opening during his Monday press conference. Just as he has done before, Mullen talked about how happy he is in Starkville and how he’s been able to build the Bulldogs into winners.

With last Saturday’s 35-14 win over Texas A&M, MSU became bowl eligible for the eighth-straight season under Mullen. There never has been a run like that in the history of the program and he really seems proud of that.

“Look at what we have as a program with administration and the direction of where this program is headed right now,” Mullen said. “I’m very happy with what we’re building here. We’re building for a great future right now.”

To a certain extent, Mullen seems to understand the buzz that has been created linking him to the Florida job.

After the Gators parted ways with Jim McElwain on Sunday, Mullen was immediately labelled as “obvious choice” by some of the Florida media to be the next head coach in Gainesville.

Mullen said he hasn’t “really thought much about” Florida because he was worrying about UMass, which is the next opponent of Bulldogs on Saturday. His focus this week is on how to get his team a victory against the Minutemen that have all of a sudden found some momentum with two-straight wins.

Even if Mullen was thinking a little bit about the Gators, he wasn’t going to go there with the media on Monday.

“I don’t like to speculate on that stuff,” Mullen said. “I’ve been here long enough; everybody knows that. As the year goes on, it gets into that silly season of who’s going where and what’s going to happen and all that. Our focus is completely on UMass this week because they’re an excellent football team.”

Of course, that can change. I understand that.

Remember it was Nick Saban, while he was still coach of the Miami Dolphins, who said he was not going to be the Alabama coach. The next day he was on a plane to Tuscaloosa.

I believe Mullen when he says Starkville is special to him and his family. His children were born here and are being raised here. It would be difficult to pull up and start new somewhere else.

Depending on the situation and whether the money is right, Mullen may not be able to turn down an offer from his old boss and Florida Athletic Director Scott Stricklin.

Stricklin would be crazy not to at least give Mullen a phone call and see what, if any, interest is there.

This is a story that will probably be gaining steam for the rest of the season, but right now the Gators have an interim coach in Randy Shannon, so there’s no hurry to get Mullen or anyone else to the Sunshine State.

Danny P. Smith is the sports editor and columnist for The Starkville Daily News. The opinions in this column are his and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SDN or its staff.