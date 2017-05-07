Smith on Sports: MSU seniors in middle of softball fun

It appears that the Mississippi State softball seniors are going out with a bang.

When the Bulldogs gather to honor the seniors today at Nusz Park, there may be an added cherry on top if they can finish off a sweep in the final regular season series.

By defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 5-3 on Saturday and 6-2 on Friday, MSU can already brag about winning another Southeastern Conference series. It’s the fourth time the Bulldogs have accomplished that this season.

MSU continues to scratch and claw its way back up the SEC standings. After starting the conference schedule with a 2-8 record following a first game loss to South Carolina, the Bulldogs have won eight of their last 13 league games to inch closer to the .500 mark at 10-13.

Seniors Caroline Seitz and Alexis Silkwood have been right in the middle of the fun for MSU.

The duo continue to be the type of leaders the Bulldogs need on the field and were instrumental in beating the Wildcats on Saturday.

Silkwood worked 6.2 innings in the circle and scattered eight hits with four strikeouts to get her 15th win of the season, while Seitz had three hits, two RBI and two runs scored.

“It feels good and I’m glad we can help our team toward a victory,” said Seitz, who also hit her ninth home run of the season.

Seitz and Silkwood have been solid for State during their careers. They will be recognized after today’s 1 p.m. game along with fellow seniors Katie Anne Bailey, Olivia Golden, Amanda Ivy and graduate assistant manager Rachel Fox.

MSU softball coach Vann Stuedeman thanked the seniors for everything they’ve meant to the team and the trust they placed in her several years ago during the recruiting process.

“They’ve left their footprint on the program for sure,” Stuedeman said. “They all said yes to me without me having coached maybe even a season. They made a choice and took a gamble on me. That’s the biggest thing I’ll remember.”

The weather was nice on Saturday and the same is expected today as the seniors look to make a lasting impression at Nusz Park by breaking out the brooms on the Wildcats.

Danny P. Smith is the sports editor and columnist for The Starkville Daily News. The opinions in this column are his and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SDN or its staff.