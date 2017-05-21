Smith on Sports: Masters moment was big for MSU

My favorite moment at Mississippi State’s Dudy Noble Field is shared by many I’m sure.

It took place in 1990.

The Bulldogs hosted the South II Regional in Starkville and the mighty Florida State Seminoles were a part of the field.

After MSU started the regional strong with wins over BYU and Illinois, it set up a string of three-straight meetings with Florida State.

It wasn’t a good start for the Bulldogs against the Seminoles in the first encounter as they got behind by a large margin.

As it has done so often this season, MSU battled back.

The Bulldogs got to within striking distance and then Burke Masters provided the dramatics.

With the bases loaded, Masters stepped up to the plate and blasted a grand slam home run to put MSU ahead of Florida State. It was one of those hard-to-believe moments and the Bulldogs eventually won the game 11-8.

After MSU lost an 11-9 decision to the Seminoles, it set up a winner take all matchup for the right to go to the NCAA College World Series.

The Bulldogs came back once again in the ninth inning from a three-run deficit. Jon Shave drove in Tommy Raffo with the winning run and MSU punched its ticket to Omaha with a 4-3 victory.

Five Bulldogs were chosen to the All-Tournament team with Masters leading the way as the Most Valuable Player.

So much for my trip down memory lane.

On Saturday, there was plenty of that from other people as MSU held a very nice pre-game ceremony reflecting back to some of the greatest moments in Dudy Noble Field history.

“We are celebrating the final game to be played here and it has been an unprecedented run of 30 years of this stadium,” Ellis said. “It’s a great place for Mississippi State baseball and baseball fans.”

Former coaches Ron Polk and Pat McMahon had video recorded messages, while Phil Noble, the brother of Dudy Noble, was present. He was introduced and made some comments. Also, Bo Gregory and Frank Portera, who made up the battery when the first game was played at the site of Dudy Noble Field in 1967, were back on Saturday to throw the final pitch.

It may or may not be the final pitch for current players at Dudy Noble Field as we know it.

The possibility exists that there may still be postseason baseball in Starkville, but it’s now a long shot for the Bulldogs after losing the final two Southeastern Conference series of the season.

MSU probably has to make a deep run at the SEC Tournament now and may even need to reach the finals to be able to host an NCAA regional.

Even though that will be considered a tall task for the Bulldogs, crazy things can happen. Just ask Burke Masters.

Danny P. Smith is the sports editor and columnist for The Starkville Daily News. The opinions in this column are his and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SDN or its staff.