Smith on Sports: Kelsey Jones one of best Lady Jackets

Kelsey Jones will go down of one of the greatest Lady Yellowjackets in the history of Starkville High School basketball.

Over the years, there have been some good players like Bridgette Brooks and Latoya Weaver that have patrolled the paint for the Lady Jackets.

Jones ranks right up there with them as the best to come through SHS.

Southern Miss was able to acquire the skills of Jones as the Golden Eagles signed the Lady Jacket player recently. She celebrated the occasion with family, coaches and friends in the SHS gymnasium on Tuesday.

After having watched Brooks, Weaver and others during their careers with the Lady Jackets, Jones was just as impressive with her game as anyone who has worn the black and gold in my mind.

SHS girls coach Kristie Williams knows about the history of her program and has no problem ranking Jones in the top five of all-time.

“To have coached all these years at Starkville High, and I know Bridgette Brooks very well and I played under Latoya Weaver, so I know what outstanding players they are,” Williams said. “To put (Jones’) in the same sentence with them, I have no hesitation to do that, because she’s right up there with the very best when it comes to Starkville High School. (In) the top five, Kelsey Jones is one of those top players that you would name.”

Now she gets to keep wearing black and gold as a member of the Southern Miss women’s team.

If everything works out for Jones, she can be a very good addition to the Golden Eagles and should be a tremendous help to them in the post.

Jones can score, rebound and block shots. She did that against the best in the state throughout her high school career. As a senior for the Lady Jackets, Jones averaged 17 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks per game. The key for her at the next level will be to stay out of foul trouble.

The athletic ability of Jones was not just utilized on the basketball court with the Lady Jackets. She also shared her talents with coaches Lauren Love and Maurine Whann on the volleyball court and to Wendy Jolly on the softball field.

Jones also comes from an athletic family as her older brother Kobe is a member of the Mississippi State football team and should figure into the plans on the defensive line real soon for head coach Dan Mullen.

It probably won’t be long before both of the Jones siblings are making positive contributions for their respective Division I sports squads in this state.

Danny P. Smith is the sports editor and columnist for The Starkville Daily News. The opinions in this column are his and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SDN or its staff.