Smith on Sports: Hoover continues to improve SEC Tournament experience

There was a nice new attraction in Hoover, Ala., this week for the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

For anyone who took in some of the action at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium at any point of the last few days, it was hard not to notice the huge Ferris wheel beyond right field and the building that accompanied it.

The 155,000-square-foot Finley Center was used at the SEC Tournament for the first time this year and was the home to the SEC FanFest.

Fans are able to come and go from the Finley Center before, during and after games and take advantage of inflatable games for kids, video simulators to a zip line, miniature golf course and other entertainment. There are plans to enhance the facility even more in the future.

It adds to what is an already tremendous atmosphere for a baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. When the patio, banquet and side grassy areas are used, the stadium can host almost 27,000 fans for a game.

Hoover has to be the best and most family-friendly site for an SEC Baseball Tournament. Why would the league ever want to move from there?

The people of Hoover don’t seem to be in any hurry to get rid of it.

“We really feel like we are the home for the SEC Tournament,” Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said. “The city responds in a wonderful way. Our citizens come out and support it, and really people from all over the Southeastern United States come out to support the SEC.”

At some point, the SEC will more than likely feel the need to do some experimenting with other places. There are some other sites like Memphis that have minor league baseball parks that would love to steal the tournament away from Hoover for a while.

If that was to ever happen, the SEC will probably learn that nothing compares to what they are getting in Hoover right now.

Hoover has worked hard to give fans, coaches and players of the SEC a great place to host its annual tournament. The city deserves to keep it as long as it makes the effort to make it a first-class event.

Danny P. Smith is the sports editor and columnist for The Starkville Daily News. The opinions in this column are his and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SDN or its staff.