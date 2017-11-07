Smith on Sports: Football interesting topic during election

It didn't take long after casting my vote in the Oktibbeha County races on Tuesday that the question came.

Who is going to win the ball game Saturday?

Even though the election was on most people's minds and should be, the subject of the Mississippi State-Alabama football contest was bound to come up at some point.

This weekend is going to be one of the biggest in terms of football that the city of Starkville has seen in quite some time.

Not only do the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide meet in a top 20 college battle on Saturday night, but Starkville and Starkville Academy both host playoff matchups on Friday night. The Jackets take on the Southaven Chargers in a MHSAA Class 6A outing, while the Volunteers meet Adams County Christian Academy in the third round of the MAIS Class AAA postseason.

Starkville Academy's game against Adams County Christian Academy will be a rematch of last year's second round meeting in Natchez. The Vols lost that decision 35-7 and ended their season, so there should be a little bit of a revenge factor in the works for Friday.

Both teams bring an 11-1 overall record into the encounter and definitely deserves the tag of Starkville Daily News Game of the Week.

The Lynn Lane valley will be energized with both the Vols and the Jackets at home in playoff action. It should be really a fun night.

As far as Saturday's game between MSU and Alabama, don't be quick to assume that the Tide are going to roll over the Bulldogs.

Davis Wade Stadium has become a solid home field advantage for MSU over the last few years and Alabama coach Nick Saban knows this.

"It's a tough place to play," Saban said on his television show over the weekend. "Everybody knows about those cowbells."

Will the cowbells and energy of the stadium disturb the Crimson Tide enough for them to lose to the Bulldogs? Not likely.

Mississippi State will still have to play an almost perfect game to win. There doesn't need to be any turnovers and very few penalties for the Bulldogs to have a chance in this one.

If there was ever a year for MSU to pull an upset, it would be now. The Bulldogs have a solid offense and the defense is playing well again under coordinator Todd Grantham.

In no way am I predicting an MSU victory in this spot, but it would not surprise me to see it happen either.

That's pretty much how I answered the question on Tuesday.

Danny P. Smith is sports editor and columnist for the Starkville Daily News. The opinions in this column are his and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Daily News or its staff.