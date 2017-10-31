Smith on Sports: Experiment continues for MSU's Howland

Mississippi State men’s basketball coach Ben Howland likes to experiment with his roster.

That’s what the preseason is all about in his mind.

Howland has used one exhibition game with Nebraska, a closed scrimmage against Texas Tech and several practices so far to see which Bulldogs are going to take the next step and be major contributors to the team this upcoming season.

During Tuesday’s MSU on-campus media day, Howland said just because a certain player started an exhibition game or scrimmage doesn’t mean they will be on the court when the season starts on Nov. 10 against Alabama State.

“Nothing is set in stone,” Howland said.

The Bulldogs are mixing and matching to find the best combination that works. There are several talented players available for State and it’s going to be interesting to see who Howland puts on the floor when a win or a loss will officially be on the table.

As far as leadership, Howland said the older players like Quinndary Weatherspoon, KeyShawn Feazell and Aric Holman are going to have that responsibility. He also said Lamar Peters and Abdul Ado have been vocal in practice. The problem there is that Ado is out right now with a sore quad. Howland wants Ado back on the court as soon as possible, but won’t rush things.

While Ado recovers, it going to be more important than ever for veterans like Holman to provide an encouraging word or two.

Holman wants to be there for his teammates and to make sure any information he can provide will be helpful.

“I want to give advice at any moment,” Holman said. “If guys have something to ask or if they feel they did something wrong, don’t be afraid to ask because asking questions shows you care and it’s going to help us in the long run.”

Even though MSU is still going to be a young team for 2017-18, the experience is there. Holman, Q. Weatherspoon, former Starkville High School player Tyson Carter and others have been through the battles of the Southeastern Conference. They know what to expect now.

The Bulldogs have inched closer to postseason in two years under Howland. After finishing with a 14-17 overall record in 2015-16, State improved to an even mark of 16-16 in 2016-17 and came close to having a winning season.

Holman likes the progress being made and from what he’s seen so far on the court, the sky is the limit for the Bulldogs this season.

“We can achieve the highest goal,” Holman said. “Our day-to-day basis is just playing hard. That will get us through the little hiccups we have. Playing hard is what’s going to help us at the end of the day.”

Danny P. Smith is the sports editor and columnist for The Starkville Daily News. The opinions in this column are his and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SDN or its staff.