Smith on Sports: Bulldogs must not be tripped up rest of way

There’s no doubt that the loss to Alabama really hurt Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs put so much time and energy into trying to knock off the No. 1 team in the nation that they were just exhausted and discouraged after falling to the mighty Crimson Tide 31-24.

In fact, MSU’s three losses have come to teams currently ranked in the top seven in the polls. It also slipped up against No. 6 Auburn 49-10 and No. 7 Georgia 31-3.

When the Bulldogs went toe-to-toe with the Tide, however, it signaled that they have made strides and can compete against the best teams in the land.

Now MSU faces probably its biggest test when it travels to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.

There is nothing about the Arkansas records (4-6 overall, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) that’s going to scare opponents, but the Razorbacks had better be taken seriously by the Bulldogs.

It’s never easy to win an SEC outing on the road. It doesn’t matter what the records are. As in rivalry games, those can be thrown out the window.

All MSU has to do is look back in its history to find out that a season can go from great to mediocre in a hurry if it doesn’t stay focused after a tough loss.

Earlier this year, the Bulldogs defeated the LSU Tigers at home for the first time since 1999. That came in a run of eight-straight wins for Mississippi State that season.

The Bulldogs took that 8-0 record into a game at No. 11 Alabama. MSU lost a 19-7 decision in Tuscaloosa. It was a game the Bulldogs probably felt like they could have won.

In the very next game, State had to go on the road for a game against No. 22 Arkansas in Little Rock. Even though they were still ranked No. 12 after being beaten by the Tide, the Bulldogs were upset by the Hogs 14-9.

MSU still finished that season successfully with a 23-20 victory over Ole Miss and defeated Clemson 17-7 in the Peach Bowl. The final record for the Bulldogs was 10-2, which stands as one of the best seasons in school history, but they were also left to wonder what might have been.

Hopefully this year’s MSU team won’t be pondering the same thing when Saturday’s game against Arkansas is over.

The Bulldogs can still have an outstanding season and secure a very good bowl game. If they can’t get it done against the Razorbacks and the rival Rebels on Thanksgiving night, then it will certainly cast a shadow on the year.

Danny P. Smith is the sports editor and columnist for The Starkville Daily News. The opinions in this column are his and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SDN or its staff.