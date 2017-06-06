Smith on Sports: Bulldogs don't know meaning of impossible

Don’t bring up the word impossible to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

That word apparently does not exist in the vocabulary of the MSU baseball team.

There weren’t many people who believed that the Bulldogs could win four games in two days to take the championship of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional championship.

Guess what? In the early hours of Tuesday morning, MSU capped off such an accomplishment.

For a team that has shown the capability of coming from behind the entire season, the Bulldogs pulled off the ultimate rally during a two-day stretch and will go to the seventh super regional in school history.

MSU started by defeating Illinois-Chicago 5-4 in a game that began early Sunday morning, then had to turn around on only about four or five hours of rest and knock off a very good South Alabama team 7-3 that had already beaten the Bulldogs to open the tournament.

At that point, MSU could have been happy to just have reached the regional championship round, but for the Bulldogs, that just wasn’t good enough.

The task on Monday was to hand host Southern Miss two losses in its own park. What was perceived to be difficult was made to look easy by MSU.

Pitcher Jacob Billingsley was pretty much a key to the entire day for the Bulldogs. His complete-game 8-1 victory on the mound kept MSU’s bullpen fresh for game two and increased the chances for it to do what it did.

The second game was a close and competitive encounter between two in-state schools that didn’t want to lose.

The Bulldogs fell behind 5-1 and could have very easily thrown in the towel, but that’s just not the make up of this baseball squad.

After a three-run homer by tournament Most Valuable Player Cody Brown and a two-run fly ball single by Brent Rooker, MSU battled back to take the lead.

Riley Self was able to get the game under control on the mound and the Bulldogs finished off the Golden Eagles to claim an 8-6 decision. MSU found that the late night (or early morning depending how you want to look at it) was definitely worth the wait.

For the Bulldogs to do what they did, through all of the adversity of weather delays and schedule adjustments, was pretty incredible.

Now the challenge for MSU will be to regroup and play the No. 4 national seed LSU in a super regional.

The Tigers swept the Bulldogs in the final Southeastern Conference series of the regular season in Starkville.

LSU probably has one of the best pitching staffs in the country and that will be tough for MSU to deal with in Baton Rouge.

Even though it won’t be easy to get two wins over the Tigers, it won’t be impossible. Not for this group of Bulldogs.

Danny P. Smith is the sports editor and columnist for The Starkville Daily News. The opinions in this column are his and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SDN or its staff.