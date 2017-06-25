Smith on Sports: Baseball heats up for area

Baseball season doesn’t end when school lets out for the summer.

People in Starkville understand this better than most.

There is nothing this town likes to support more than high school and college baseball, but it doesn’t stop there.

In the years that Mississippi State makes it to postseason, Bulldog fans are used to following the program well into June, especially if there is a trip to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, in the plans.

It was really fun for MSU in 2013 when it advanced to the CWS National Championship finals. This year LSU and Florida will meet in an All-Southeastern Conference final for the national title Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday if necessary.

For the high school level, the spring schedule ended with both Starkville High School and Starkville Academy participating in the postseason. The Yellowjackets and Volunteers are now in the midst of the summer schedule and even though the weather has been pretty lousy lately, they have had the opportunity to hit the field for some games.

The Starkville Baseball Association just completed another year of competition in McKee Park and now it’s time for Dizzy Dean State Tournament action.

Starkville hosts two age groups in 2017 as age 6 and age 12 has its state tournaments at McKee Park beginning July 6. The Choctaw County 12’s will be one of the other squads participating during that time.

Next week the Starkville 7-year-old All-Stars play in Columbus, the 9-year-olds also venture into Lowndes County and the 11-year-olds head west to Winona. Mathiston will be there also.

Along with the two events in Starkville, the week after the July 4th holiday is going to be a busy one across the area. Louisville hosts the age 8 group and that has two Starkville teams (National and American) along with Choctaw County and Mathiston. West Point will hold the age 10 South event with Starkville and Choctaw County, while the East with Eupora and Mathiston meet in Houston.

Eupora will be an area 12-year-old team at the East Tournament in Grenada, while the Choctaw County 13-year-olds will make the trip to Horn Lake,

If you are a baseball fan, especially a fan of youth baseball, there shouldn’t be any problem finding a game in the next two weeks.

Danny P. Smith is the sports editor and columnist for The Starkville Daily News. The opinions in this column are his and do not necessarily reflect the views of the SDN or its staff.