Smith blossoms as North Carolina Central receiver

Fans of West Oktibbeha County High School football will remember going to Hamberlin Field and watching Von Smith put up big numbers as the quarterback for coach Adam Lowrey’s Timberwolves.

Now, instead of throwing passes, Smith is catching them as a member of North Carolina Central.

He has been pretty good doing it.

After leading the Eagles with 40 catches for 646 yards and five touchdowns, Smith was chosen as one of 17 players on the All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference team.

Smith made the transition to wide receiver while at Northeast Mississippi Community College and even though the position was new to him, he said the change wasn’t been a big deal.

“Being an athlete all your life, it was easy switching over,” Smith said. “I’ve been at it for a while now and I’m as comfortable as I was when I was playing quarterback.”

For more on Smith and his opportunity Saturday in the Celebration Bowl, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.