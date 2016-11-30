Slight damage, power outages reported from storms in Oktibbeha County

Emergency management staff are assessing the damage from storms Monday and Tuesday in the Golden Triangle area as utility providers work to restore minimal power outages across Oktibbeha County.

Three homes were damaged in the Oktoc community, according to Oktibbeha County E-911 Director Shank Phelps. Roof damage was reported, and there were no injuries from the storms, he added.

"We did have some wind damage in the area," Phelps said.

County E-911 staff ask residents to report any structural or property damage to the emergency management office on Main Street, or call 662-338-1076 to notify authorities of any damage.

"If there's been damage, we want to know about it," Phelps said.

A team from the National Weather Service is set to investigate the damage further on Wednesday afternoon, according to Phelps.

Following Monday's storms, crews from 4-County Electric worked to solve 59 outages in the county, and later dealt with seven outages from Tuesday's strong rains and winds.

Within city limits, crews from Starkville Utilities restored an outage impacting businesses along Highway 12 on Monday. No outages were reported in Starkville on Tuesday, according to Starkville Utilities General Manager Terry Kemp.

"We had two residential calls [Tuesday] for blown fuses, but no real problems," Kemp added.

State emergency management officials reported widespread power outages in Calhoun County and residential home damage in Grenada, Scott and Winston counties. Damage assessments will continue by county emergency managers, according to MEMA.

Possible tornadoes hit parts of Alabama and Tennessee Tuesday evening, killing five people and injuring more than a dozen. Three were killed and one person critically injured in a mobile home in Rosalie, Alabama. In southern Tennessee, a tornado was responsible for the death of a Polk County couple.

The NWS also sent personnel out on Wednesday to check on possible tornadoes that occurred Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning across Alabama and Tennessee.

For updated damage information, visit mema.ms.gov. For weather advisories, visit noaa.gov.