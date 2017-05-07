Sizzling Seitz: Bat of senior helps lift MSU over Kentucky

Caroline Seitz’s powerful bat has spearheaded plenty of Mississippi State victories in her four years playing at the school.

In her next-to-last home game Saturday, the senior third baseman did it one more time.

Seitz came up just a triple shy of the cycle as she went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and single to power MSU past Kentucky 5-3 at Nusz Park to clinch the three-game weekend series.

“It just feels good right now,” Seitz said. “I’m swinging the bat well right now and just carrying it into each at-bat.”

Seitz drove in a pair of runs for the Bulldogs (36-18, 10-13) and scored two more. It was a continuation of a month-long stretch that has seen Seitz raise her batting average nearly a full 100 points.

Seitz was hitting just .248 in early April. After Saturday, she’s batting at a .339 clip.

She now has a career-best 16-game hitting streak and has driven in 24 runs over the last 12 games.

Her third-inning home run was the 37th of her career and tied her with former State player Iyhia McMichael for second place on school’s all-time career home run list.

“She doesn’t let the highs get too high or the lows get too low,” MSU head coach Vann Stuedeman said of Seitz. “She’s a really good hitter and she knows that. It’s important to not ride the emotional roller coaster and it’s so hard not to, but she’s just one that has been gifted mentally.

“She has a strong mind and strong sense of self-worth and does a good job of not riding that emotional roller coaster.”

Seitz stayed right in the middle of all the offensive action for MSU on Saturday. She hit her double in the first inning to set up an Olivia Golden sacrifice fly that put the Bulldogs up 1-0. Seitz then hit her homer to left-center to make it 2-0 in the third.

In the fifth, Seitz led off with a single to set up a two-run rally. Reggie Harrison and Morgan Bell had RBI hits in the frame to increase State’s lead to 4-0.

After Kentucky (34-16, 11-12) cut MSU’s lead in half with solo home runs from Katie Reed and Brooklin Hinz in the top of the sixth, Seitz completed her big afternoon with a sacrifice fly in the home half.

“You just look at her and think, ‘Caroline, you just keep doing you,’” MSU starting pitcher and fellow senior Alexis Silkwood said of Seitz. “She’s just having fun out there and nobody deserves it more than she does. She comes in every single day and just works hard. It’s fun to see that pay off and it’s awesome because she wants it more for us as a team than she wants it for her.”

Silkwood made sure Seitz’s day didn’t go to waste. Silkwood, MSU’s all-time winningest pitcher, added another to her ledger on Saturday. It was the 59th of her career and 15th this season.

Silkwood pitched 6 2/3 innings and scattered eight hits. She was charged with all three Kentucky runs (two earned).

“Silkwood is Silkwood,” Stuedeman said. “She just did what she does. She keeps competing and competing and never goes away. She lets nothing get to her and just keeps grinding.”

Holly Ward entered and recorded the final out to lock down the win for the Bulldogs. It wasn’t easy. Kentucky scored once in the seventh and put the tying runs in scoring position before Ward struck out Rachael Metzger to end things.

“To get a strikeout looking was awesome to end a game like that,” Stuedeman said of Ward. “It was a really tough spot, but she showed off what she can do.”

The series victory marks State’s fourth this season. It’s the first time the Bulldogs have won four Southeastern Conference series in the same season since 2012.

MSU will go for the sweep over Kentucky Sunday at 1 p.m. It will mark the final home game for Mississippi State seniors Seitz, Silkwood, Golden, Katie Anne Bailey and Amanda Ivy.

Seitz hopes herself and her classmates can write a fitting final chapter for their Nusz Park careers.

“Definitely coming out and getting the sweep would be awesome, but just getting to spend the day here with my teammates and fellow seniors, it’s going to be bittersweet so I’m excited about it," Seitz said.