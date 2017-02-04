Six up, six down: SHS teams improve to 6-0 in region

Class 6A, Region 3 couldn't touch the Starkville High School basketball teams this season.

Both the Yellowjackets and Lady Jackets finished their regular season division schedules unbeaten with Friday night's home victories over the Madison Central Jaguars.

The SHS girls began the night with a 60-17 win over Madison Central, then the Jackets defeated the Jaguars 63-54.

For details on the games, see Saturday's Starkville Daily News.