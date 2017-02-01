Six SHS players move on to next level

Starkville High School’s theater was packed on Wednesday morning with students, faculty, parents and friends all showing their support for their fellow Yellowjackets.

At every turn, there was a smile on the faces of everyone involved. Of course, most of those in attendance were anticipating the school of choice on signing day for star linebacker Willie Gay, but all players involved experienced a moment that will forever be remembered by them and their families.

Six players inked their National Letter of Intent to cement their legacies at Starkville High and continue their football careers on the next level. All six of those players will be playing a high level of football next season with a chance to represent the state of Mississippi, but also the city of Starkville.

For more on the players that signed from SHS, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.