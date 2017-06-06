Sistrunk returns to Ward 2 seat

Democrat Sandra Sistrunk will represent Ward 2 on the Starkville Board of Aldermen following Tuesday’s General Election.

Sistrunk received 182 votes, defeating Republican Jesse Carver and Independent incumbent Lisa Wynn. Carver received 69 votes, and Wynn received 166 votes. Sistrunk received 17 absentee votes, and Wynn received two absentee ballots.

One affidavit ballot remains to be opened Wednesday.

Sistrunk served as Ward 2 Alderman from 2009 to 2013 before being unseated by Wynn. She is currently employed as part-time office manager with Spruill Property Management. She holds degrees in accounting and education and spent most of her career in healthcare accounting.

"It feels great that Ward 2 has weighed in on this election and chosen me to represent them for the next four years," Sistrunk said.

Wynn cited a flyer sent out by Sistrunk's campaign as a major blow to her own. The flyer attacked Wynn's decision to run as an independent and accused her of abandoning Democratic values among other claims.

"I knew my campaign would suffer as a result," Wynn said.

Wynn said, that while she enjoyed serving, she planned to take a break from public office.

"The voters have spoken," Wynn said.

Carver said it was too early for him to know whether he would seek office again. He also said he hoped Sistrunk would be able to improve Starkville's roads.

"The results are a representation of our community, and that's what I'm proud of," Carver said.

Sistrunk listed strong finances, infrastructure, quality city services and economic development as areas she would work toward as an alderman. However, she said it was too early to know what her first action item would be.

"I look forward to it," Sistrunk said. "I think it will be an easy transition, and I look forward to working with the people who are going to be sitting on this board. I think we can work well together."

Sistrunk’s term will begin July 3.