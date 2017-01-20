Singer and songwriter Corey Smith coming to Starkville

Singer and songwriter Corey Smith will be performing at Rick's Cafe on Jan 25.

The doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. The minimum age for attendees is 18-years-old. General admission tickets are $15.

Smith is a Georgian born and raised, and started off his singing career in bars like Rick's.

The strong influence that music has on Smith's life began in his early years.

"I guess I was always around music as a kid," Smith said. "My dad played in a band, and my uncle played in the same band. I sang in the choir and in church…I've always had a passion for it."

Smith was cautious, at first, about any dreams of stardom. Music was his passion, but beyond mentoring others, he didn't look to music as becoming a career.

"I don't think I thought it was possible to make a career out of it," Smith said. "I wanted to have a family, and I wanted to make sure I could provide for my kids and give them a stable life."

Smith earned his bachelor's degree at the University of Georgia in Athens and moved on to become a high school teacher for four years.

"That's when things clicked for me," Smith said. "At that point, music wasn't about artists. It was about something I loved to do. I made a record and played at bars. People started coming to shows. Before I knew it, I was able to move into music without risk."

Smith grew up listening to his dad's music — Lynyrd Skynyrd, Merle Haggard, and Willie Nelson were some of the voices that filled his childhood home. When he grew into his teenage years, he strayed from that genre, and began listening to the music of the day — 90s grunge and pop, from Nirvana to Matchbox Twenty. However, the music of his early years are reflected more in his own works.

"So, my music is just a hodgepodge of different styles," Smith said. "Though I liked those musics in my teenage years, my dad's music was engraved in me, and spoke a lot more of my experience."

Smith and his band have taken the past few months off, and they are excited to get back on the road.

"First of all, we've been off the road for months, which is the longest stretch we've been off," Smith said. "The band and crew are all ready to get back out on stage and do what we love."

In Smith's time off, he has been working on his newest record, which will come out in March.

"We're looking forward to 2017 and getting out to fans and showing them the new music," Smith said.