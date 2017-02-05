Silver Alert issued for 75-year-old Brandon man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Dennis Franklin Lofton of Brandon.

Lofton is described as a white male, five feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair, according to a release from the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

He was last seen Friday evening at about 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Bradford Drive in Brandon.

He was driving a 1997 blue Buick Century bearing Mississippi license plate RCQ 929. Lofton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black or gray jacket with car emblems on the jacket. Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Dennis Franklin Lofton contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department at 601-825-1480.