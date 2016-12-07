SHS trio to play in Mississippi-Alabama Classic

Last season was a great experience for Starkville’s Kobe Jones and A.J. Brown as they showcased their talents with the best in the state at the Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Classic.

The two future-Southeastern Conference players also ended a seven-year drought in the series with their win in Hattiesburg. With only two wins in the series since the dawn of the new Millennium, Mississippi is looking to buck the trend again this year.

It will be helped doing so by three Starkville products in 2016. Linebacker Willie Gay and offensive linemen Connor Reinike and Jakoby Jones are all taking part in the event this week in Montgomery, Ala. It all culminates with a noon kickoff on Saturday at the Crampton Bowl.

For more on the SHS trio headed to the Mississippi-Alabama Classic, see Thursday's Starkville Daily News.