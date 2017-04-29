SHS track participates at Class 6A North State

Coach Caroline Woomer doesn’t worry about the Starkville High School athletes she’s taking to the Class 6A North State track meet Saturday at Madison Central.

She expects the same kind of effort the Yellowjackets gave at last week’s regionals.

SHS qualified eight individuals and two relays teams for North State and Woomer is proud of the group.

“Every athlete that went to regionals were ready to run their race and give their very best and they did,” Woomer said. “On the boys side, we lost just a few events. On the girls side, we lost two spaces, but didn’t lose any girls so we were very excited about that. We came in one and two in the 3200 and the 1600 and we came in first in the 800. The boys 300-meter hurdlers looked great and the 4x400 was so exciting.”

The top four places at regionals moved on to North State.

One particular athlete was really good at regionals as Abigail Musser set the school record in the pole vault. She placed third at regionals with a 7-06 and advanced to North State.

Kate Mattox continued to put forth solid showings in the distance events by winning the 3200-meter run with a time of 11:50.52, the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:36.87 and 800-meter run with a time of 2:26.10 at regionals. This is the first season she has run the 800 meters.

Keeping it in the family, Caroline Mattox, Kate’s sister, placed second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:58.08 and second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:48.59.

The girls 4x800 team qualified for North State with a time of 11:23.77 and a third place spot in regionals.

Individually for the boys, Lake Spradling highlights the list for North State by winning the 3200-meter run with a time of 9:53.78 and the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:31.90 at regionals. Slater Richardson will join Spradling in the 1600-meter run at North State after finishing second in regionals with a time of 4:32.33 and he will run the 800-meter run after a personal record time of 2:01.98 at regionals.

Tavian Clark won the 300-meter hurdles at regionals with a time of 39.76, while Malik McBride placed third in the event with a time of 42.93, also good for North State.

In the shot put, Skylar Shields will participate after tossing 117.09, which was good for fourth at regionals. The 4x400 relay also came in fourth with a time of 3:33.50.