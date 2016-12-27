SHS teams win at Travis Outlaw Slam Dunk at the Hump
SDN staff
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
Below are the final scores from the Travis Outlaw Slam Dunk at the Hump Tournament, including the wins by Starkville High School.
Monday's Games
Girls: Starkville 65, Grenada 34
Boys: Neshoba Central 84, Raleigh Egypt 44
Girls: Olive Branch 76, Raleigh Egypt 31
Girls: Harrison Central 78, Southaven 45
Boys: Starkville 47, Tupelo 39
Tuesday's Games
Girls: Olive Branch 90, Grenada 45
Girls: Starkville 47, Harrison Central 31
Boys: Neshoba Central 62, Tupelo 59
Girls: Southaven 51, Raleigh Egypt 39
Boys: Starkville 35, Raleigh Egypt 18, forfeit
For more on the SHS victories, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.
