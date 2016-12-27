SHS teams win at Travis Outlaw Slam Dunk at the Hump

Below are the final scores from the Travis Outlaw Slam Dunk at the Hump Tournament, including the wins by Starkville High School.

Monday's Games

Girls: Starkville 65, Grenada 34

Boys: Neshoba Central 84, Raleigh Egypt 44

Girls: Olive Branch 76, Raleigh Egypt 31

Girls: Harrison Central 78, Southaven 45

Boys: Starkville 47, Tupelo 39

Tuesday's Games

Girls: Olive Branch 90, Grenada 45

Girls: Starkville 47, Harrison Central 31

Boys: Neshoba Central 62, Tupelo 59

Girls: Southaven 51, Raleigh Egypt 39

Boys: Starkville 35, Raleigh Egypt 18, forfeit

For more on the SHS victories, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News.