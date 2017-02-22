SHS looks to put new talent to test

Good players comes and good players go.

That’s the cycle of high school athletics with any sport.

The Starkville Yellowjackets graduated a strong senior class of seven players last season and coach Travis Garner will miss A.J. Brown and Rashon Tate in the middle of his batting order this year.

With the departure of several key contributors from the 2016 team, it will allow others to step up this season.

“There will be a lot of new faces, but that group is talented and it depends how quick we can get them caught up with the speed of the game,” Garner said. “I imagine we’ll have some bumps early, but our goal is to play our best at the end of the year.”

The Jackets return Carter Bentley, who was a .400 hitter last year, Dee Petty, who is valuable offensively and defense, and Austin Campbell, who has pitched in some big games during his career.

Garner said as those three go, SHS will go early in the year.

“We’ll hang our hat on those three early and hope the rest catch up as we get going,” Garner said.

Garner believes the strength of the Jackets will be defense, especially on the infield. He likes Petty and Bentley up the middle, plans to put Griffin Little at third base and has two or three options at first base.

Along with their defense, Bentley and Petty will be keys offensively as well for SHS. Garner will also look to Tyler Stovall, Brady Hunt and Jack Perry for some help.

“Those five guys carried us offensively in the fall,” Garner said. “It’s a matter of getting them in there and see how we go. We’ll improve as the year goes on and it reminds me of my first year here when we ran a bunch of sophomores out there. We took some lumps at the beginning of the year, but at the end, we were a pretty good ballclub. We hope the schedule we play early gets us ready and it should. We aren’t playing very many cupcakes.”

The Jackets participated in the New Hope jamboree last weekend and Garner got a good look at 10-11 players who had never stepped onto the field for high school competition.

Garner was pleased with what they were able to do against two veteran squads in Itawamba and East Webster.

“To be honest, we had one bad inning in the first game and for the rest of time, I felt like we competed and played well,” Garner said. “We ended up splitting, so all in all, that wasn’t the end of the world. We walked out of there knowing a lot more than we did when we walked in. That was the goal.”

More information will be gathered by Garner and his staff when Starkville plays Friday at Gulfport. The Jackets will also take on Biloxi on Saturday.

It has become a tradition for SHS to open the season on the Gulf Coast.

“We like going down there because it’s really good competition,” Garner said. “I think both of the teams we’re going to play down there is ranked in the top 10. The kids get excited about it. They get to get out of here. They get to miss a day of school, but we get them in a hotel where they can bond a little bit. It’s a fun little deal and we enjoy it.”

The Jackets are coming off a season where they advanced to the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.

Without Brown, Tate and others, Garner knows it will be different. He remains excited about the potential of his latest group.

“It’s high school baseball and how it works,” Garner said, “We put four in college and one got drafted. Now you start over with another bunch, but this bunch is good and talented. You don’t know the names yet because they were behind the A.J. Browns and Rashon Tates of the world.”