SHS linebacker creates conversation with performance

Starkville has housed a hidden gem for the last few years, but that jewel isn’t hidden for much longer.

Zach Edwards has been talked about around these parts since he was in junior high as the next big thing in Starkville. He terrorized middle school backfields for three years and then decided to do the same last season as sophomore starting on one of the state’s best defenses.

Edwards is 6-3, 220 pounds with the ability to play linebacker or put his hand on the ground and play defensive end at any point. His pass rushing ability is amongst some of the best in the Southeast and it’s only going to get better.

“I love playing linebacker," Edwards said. "I’m not going to say that I like it better than the defensive line just yet because I get more sacks. I love sacks.”

Only a junior, Edwards is already rated as the No. 5 inside linebacker nationally for 2019 and is a top 10 player in state for next year’s loaded recruiting class. He’s drawn offers from both Mississippi State and Ole Miss after camp showings but things have gone quiet for now as coaches focus on building their next recruiting class.

Edwards said that this season is likely to bring more interest and offers his way.

“I’m not hearing from anyone right now, but I’m not focused on that either,” Edwards said. “I’m just chilling, (and) playing ball. I’m trying to get some more offers with my performance. I want all SEC offers. That’s where I want to play ball.”

MSU has emerged as one of Edwards favorites early on as the talented pass rusher has grown up right down the road from the school. The latest addition to the program being fellow linebacker Willie Gay has only peaked his interest more.

“Mississippi State is home," Edwards said. "I like it. I work out with my boy Willie and stuff like that so I’m around Mississippi State a lot.”

The start of his junior season has already come and gone and Edwards was as impressive as any other athlete on the field. In the Yellowjackets dominating 43-3 win over rival Noxubee County in week one, Edwards was credited with just three tackles and a tackle for loss but was disruptive on several plays.

He finished with three quarterback hurries, one leading to an interception, and a pass breakup as the SHS defense held Noxubee to just 36 yards rushing and 211 yards total. He said that game was just the start of a long journey for his team.

“Our defense is going to be Starkville High defense,” Edwards said. “We played shutout football (against Noxubee) and we went through with our plan. It was all a team effort. I saw it on the quarterback’s face that he was shook.”

Edwards had an encore on Friday night against Oxford and was a large part in helping the Yellowjackets secure their fourth Little Egg Bowl trophy in a row.

The relentless pass rusher spearheaded the SHS defense with 11 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. The entire unit racked up an amazing 23 tackles for loss and seven sacks in the game to hold Oxford out of the end zone until the second half.

Edwards’ next challenge comes this week when he and his teammates face one of the state’s top teams at West Point.