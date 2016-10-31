SHS linebacker on Butkus Award list

Starkville High School linebacker Willie Gay make headlines last Friday night with his 300-yard rushing performance and five touchdowns in a key win over Warren Central.

While Gay showed his versatility on the field with what he did offensively, he’s still one of the best linebackers in the country.

On Monday afternoon that was backed up when Gay was selected to the 15-man Dick Butkus Award semi-finalists list released by the committee.

There is an award given annually for the top linebacker in high school and for the top linebacker collegiately. Gay was one of 15 players to make the second cut after he was chosen to the preseason watch list of 50.

