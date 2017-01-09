SHS girls use belief in soccer

Belief has led the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets to six soccer victories this season. Camryn Dawkins, Lawson Joy Dumas, Marika Dunne, Kennis Kingery and Heidi Miller are the five seniors that have led that charge for the Lady Jackets. SHS girls coach Pat Barton said the veterans have done a good job at building a foundation that will serve the program well in the future. "We have five girls with tremendous talent and tremendous heart that were able to lead the team," Barton said. "We are building a program here so to have a group to build our foundation of belief on, that has made the difference. Every single one of them has contributed to making everything better every day, one step at a time, where we can build that foundation."

For more on the Lady Jackets, see Tuesday's Starkville Daily News.