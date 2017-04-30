SHS girls ready to adapt again at state golf meet

Adapting to the weather conditions is nothing new for the Starkville High School girls golf team.

The Lady Jackets were able to deal with cooler than normal temperatures at the start of the Region 2 meet in Starkville and rallied to win the district with a score of 163 as the weather got warmer.

SHS girls golf coach Angela Hobart expects similar weather conditions when the Class III State meet takes place Monday and Tuesday at the Clear Crook Course in Bovina near Vicksburg.

"They stepped up at the end (to win district)," Hobart said. "We've got the same weather conditions coming for State so they are used to it and hopefully, they'll be able to play strong again. "

After a soggy practice round on Sunday with the rain, the meet will cover the next two days. The girls that shoot 60 or better will advance to the afternoon session, then they will turn around and do the same thing Tuesday.

The tee time both days is set for 8:30 a.m.

Hobart said the competition will be tough, but believes the Lady Jackets will be right in the mix.

"Tupelo and Madison Central will be there," Hobart said. "Warren Central is always a good contender, but we're looking for a top five finish for sure."

At the district meet, Starkville defeated Tupelo and Columbus. KB Hobart was the medalist for the Lady Jackets with a score of 75, while Paige Lemm added an 88 and Tatiana Burgess had a 92.

Hobart has noticed the motivation in the eyes of her players in recent weeks.

"They have a new found purpose that they didn't have at the beginning of the season," Hobart said.