SHS girls power lifters work hard

Athletes don’t just show up at meets and expect to have success.

There’s a great amount of preparation involved.

Two members of the Starkville High School girls power lifting team have experienced that truth this season as Aryn Minor placed first in the division for the 165 weight class and Lacy Catledge came in third for the 220 weight class.

Minor and Catledge will move on to the Class 6A North State in a couple of weeks.

SHS power lifting coach Willie Gillespie said the girls have done a good job of being committed to the sport and representing the school well.

“Girls power lifting is such a dying sport so it’s been good to see them dedicated and work hard,” Gillespie said. “We just want people to know they’ve done a good job of keeping the program alive. We truly appreciate them for being out.”

The Lady Jackets practice four to five times per week after school.

Along with Minor and Catledge, Tatyana Austin, Toni Gillespie, Zakkiyya Robinson, Shunderika Fason, Diovyon Walker, Kinsey Profice, Kaitlyn Ferguson and Faith Williams are the members of the team and Gillespie appreciates their efforts.

“They take the time to come down, lift and understand the sport,” Gillespie said. “We have four or five girls girls that have been lifting for more than three years. It was good to see those girls out there. They representing Starkville High School quite well in these powerlifting meets.”

Austin is a senior that has put in the time with the SHS program.

With the nature of powerlifting, it’s a sport that must be taken seriously.

“It’s a drive, meaning we have to push ourselves and push our teammates,” Austin said. “We basically have to put our minds to it because weights are a dangerous thing.”