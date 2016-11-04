SHS girls open basketball season Saturday
By:
JOEL COLEMAN
Friday, November 4, 2016
STARKVILLE, MS
The Starkville High girls basketball team is opening its 2016-17 season against one of the state’s best.
The Lady Yellowjackets open up their slate Saturday with a 6:30 p.m. contest at Tupelo in the Hound Dog Classic.
Also, Hebron Christian School started its seasons with a split as the girls won and the boys lost.
For more on high school basketball, see Friday's sports pages of The Starkville Daily News.
Category: