SHS girls host, win district golf meet

A strong finish on Monday help the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets reach the top of the field at the Class III, Region 2 golf meet at the Starkville Country Club.

After getting off to a slow start, the Lady Jackets rallied to shoot a 163 over participants from Tupelo and Columbus.

"At first we had to fight the weather, but it was the same for us as it was everybody else," SHS girls golf coach Angela Hobart said. "Girls like to play in ideal conditions. The weather got warmer and they really perked up."

The total for the Lady Jackets was better than the 168 for Tupelo and 242 for Columbus.

KB Hobart of SHS was the medalist for the event with a score of 75. She pieced together a 37 on the front nine with a 38 on the back.

Paige Lemm was second for the Lady Jackets by carding an 88. She was 41 on the front and had a 47 on the back.

The key to the rally for SHS was helped by the 41 that Tatiana Burgess had on the back nine. She added that to the 51 on the front to finish with 92.

Hobart said this season "has turned out way better than our expectations"

"Paige and Kaylie Beth have really played well and have played well together," Hobart said. "They've played together for so many years and each time they have been one or two shots difference with their scores and it has been a good year. We've won several tournaments and we've never had this good of results before. We're really looking forward to next year."

The state tournament will be held next Monday and Tuesday.