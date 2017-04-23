SHS girls host district golf

There are a couple of reasons why the Starkville Lady Yellowjackets can expect success Monday during the Class III, Region 2 meet.

First of all, the trio of KB Hobart, Paige Lemm and Tatiana Burgess have been together since they were in early junior high so they share a chemistry. Also, they get to host the district meet right in their own backyard.

The Lady Jackets will welcome the rest of the district teams of Columbus, South Panola and Tupelo to the Starkville Country Club with tee time set for 9 a.m.

“I feel like we’re really playing well on our home course,” SHS girls golf coach Angela Hobart said. “That’s a huge deal.”

Lately, the Lady Jackets have played well at home as well as away.

After winning the Hernando Tournament last week with a team score of 155, Starkville enters the district meet with some momentum.

“Even bus rides, they are so encouraging with each other and you can definitely see the camaraderie that’s never been there before.

The district meet on the boys side will be held on Thursday at Tupelo.