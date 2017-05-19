SHS friends take track talents to Meridian CC

Makell Brown and Tavian Clark have spent many years making each other better in athletic competition.

They pushed each other in football as a running back and quarterback, then they transferred that to the track in running events.

The pair of Yellowjackets will get to continue that process as they signed to run track at Meridian Community College on Thursday at the SHS library.

Brown and Clark took their visits to Meridian at the same time and reached the decision that's where they wanted to be. Being friends already just made the choice that much easier and they have already decided to be roommates.

"When you get to a place and realize that's where you want to be, the decision is easy at that point," Starkville track boys coach Steve Griffin said. "You know each other already and they'll use each other to make each better."

Clark was speechless when thinking about the friendship between he and Brown.

It wasn't because Clark was shy about talking, but there was so much to say and he didn't want to leave anything out.

"I don't know where to start," Clark said. "It's a lot to speak on.

"The friendship between me and Kell started real young. We grew together as a quarterback and running back. I've already got someone down there I'm already comfortable with, but it will be a good to have a friend and teammate going with me. It will be like I'm right here in Starkville."

Clark, who specialized in the hurdles for the Jackets, looks forward to the opportunity to move to the next level in Meridian.

Brown, who ran the 100, 200 and 400 meters at SHS, was also comfortable with the visit to Meridian. He was impressed that the school stressed academics first and athletics second. That is what he's been taught over the years in Starkville.

When it comes to being held accountable, Brown likes the fact Clark will be there to help in that regard.

"We've been knowing each other ever since we were little growing up playing pee wee ball," Brown said. "He seems like a brother and we've been knowing each other all our life. We've been coming in every day and grinding. We push each other every day in practice."