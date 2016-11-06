SHS cross country team runs at state

A strong finish to the cross country season is what the Starkville Yellowjackets are looking for Monday as they compete at the Class 6A State championship meet in Clinton.

SHS cross country coach Caroline Woomer has been pleased with the preparation of her team this season and feels good about what can be accomplished Monday.

"I think the athletes will go down, do well and give everything that they have," Woomer said. "They have been very consistent. They work hard at practice. They have performed in meets just like they worked. The girls and guys have been working hard and I think they will be at their best (Monday)."

