SHS boys piece together good start to season

Greg Carter has lost some big pieces off of his basketball team the last two years that have led him to consecutive trips to the Class 6A State championship game.

Last season was a year removed from the Yellowjackets winning the whole thing and they rebounded well from the loss of players like Raphael Leonard. Though the came up just short of winning it all against Columbus earlier this year, SHS still had one of the state’s best teams.

Now two big players are absent on the roster in the form of guards Tyson Carter and Keith Harris who are playing college basketball these days. The loss of the two guards have been the biggest hits for the Jackets who sit at 6-1 in the early going but juniors Jordan Temple and Blake Rogers as well as senior Dallen Bailey are getting better.

