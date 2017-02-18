SHS bowlers finish fifth in state

Starkville High School bowling coach Jim Philamlee knew this season was going to be a learning experience for his team and really didn’t know what to expect.

By the end, Philamlee saw the Jackets bowling pretty well.

On Thursday morning at the Metro 24 Lanes in Jackson, Starkville finished fifth overall out of 41 teams at the state bowling championships.

The Lady Jackets returned to the site where they won the state title last season. They put up another strong showing of fifth and this time were joined by the boys, who also came in fifth.

“I thought we had a pretty good showing considering everything,” Philamlee said. “It’s hard to stay on top, but I was real pleased with them.”

Amber Miller of SHS was the high bowler for the championships.

“We didn’t bowl very well, but Amber did,” Philamlee said. “If you are going to have five on a team, you’ve got to have five bowlers.”

Philamlee was still encouraged by the showing by the Jackets this year and the progress his team made. It included a 300 game scored by Kohen Hunt, who was recognized as OCH SDN Athlete of the Week for his accomplishment.

The future remains bright for bowling at SHS.

“I think it’s going to be even better next year because we only graduate one girl and no boys at all,” Philamlee said.