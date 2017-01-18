SHS appears ready to select Jones as football coach
ROBBIE FAULK
Wednesday, January 18, 2017
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville High School’s search for a head football coach likely comes to an end this afternoon.
Sources told the Starkville Daily News on Tuesday that Kemper County head coach Chris Jones will be the man to replace Ricky Woods. The school board meets at noon today to approve of the hiring.
For more on Jones, see Wednesday's Starkville Daily News and more coverage will be provided on Thursday with the school board approval.
